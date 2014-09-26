  Bare Conductive Paint turns shop window into touchscreen (update)

Denim specialist Huit has transformed a shop window into a display that doubles as an informative touchscreen. It's done this using a conductive ink painted onto the window.

Huit Denim Co used Bare Conductive Paint which allows current to be delivered along it, much like a wire does. Knit, the agency behind the stunt, claims this is the first time conductive ink has been used as part of "an in-store retail installation".

People walking past the shop that take an interest can place their hands on each of the pictures in the window to activate an audio guide. From the story of the brand to product details users can choose relevant pictures to hear more. The touch of a hand is detected allowing the information to play when recognised by an Arduino microcontroller in the store.

The Huit Denim company was apparently created in on of Britain's largest former denim manufacturing towns. It was created to give jobs to those who lost them when factories shut down, says Knit. This is one of the reasons every pair of jeans is signed by the maker, and why there is more information to the jeans backstory. Also these jeans are made with a coin pocket that fits the latest iPhone, being redesigned each time a new one is released.

This is an interesting way to make glass displays more interactive and could be cheaply added to things like bus stops, maps and even menus to make interacting with real world information points more deeply informative.

The installation opens today and runs for a month at the Rivet & Hyde shop on Windmill Street in London.

