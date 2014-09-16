  Can’t pay by NFC on London Underground today, how about wearing a Barclaycard bPay wristband?

London's underground train network now accepts contactless payments as well as Oyster Cards on its entry gates and Barclaycard has ensured that its payment wristband is compatible.

Transport for London has today started to accept payments on cards and mobile phones that offer NFC connectivity and therefore contactless payments for its Tube, tram, DLR and London Overground services. This is in addition to the current Oyster Card system, which still works on all readers throughout the network.

But what if you don't want to have to tap your phone or a debit or credit card everytime you take a journey? As Pocket-lint originally trialled at a London festival in July, Barclaycard suggests another way. Strap your contactless payment system to your wrist.

Although it is yet to go into full production as an option for all of its customers, the Barclaycard bPay band is being offered to the first 10,000 Londoners who want to sign up for one.

It allows users to pay for items across all stores that accept contactless payments, not just the transport system, and can be linked to any UK Visa or MasterCard debit or credit card and used for touch and pay transactions up to the value of £20.

Those wishing to sign up should visit bpayband.co.uk/contactless to register interest. The first 10,000 will be sent their band in September. It will not cost anything and there will be no usage fees.