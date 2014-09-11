  Jetpack developed to let anyone run a 4-minute mile

A jetpack has been made that can allow anyone to run faster. It wasn't made to give flight but offers enough force to enhance running abilities.

The jetpack was developed at Arizona State University, a human augmentation specialist, after the military requested an upgrade to a normal person. It wanted any of its soldiers to be able to run a four-minute mile, hence this being called the 4MM project.

The jetpack sits on the lower back of the wearer with two thrusters exerting force back and down so as to offer forward drive as well as a little lift. The result? Fasting running times.

At this early stage the weight of the unit means the runner is carry an extra 11.2lb. Despite the extra weight, time was still shaved off in a 200m run test while at the same time costing the wearer even less energy to achieve. Over a mile the test subject ran in 5 minutes and 20 seconds normally but managed 5 minutes and 2 seconds with the jetpack on, without exerting as much energy.

Imagine what a lighter more efficient version could achieve? It could be built into the backpacks of soldiers allowing them to get in and out of situations far faster while saving energy.

We also like the idea of this being part of a future Cyborg Olympics where not only the runners' ability is measured by the developers technology too. Next step, make it powerful enough for double jumps too.

