Rebecca Minkoff's tech wearables are all about high-end fashion, set to debut on runway in New York

Luxury fashion brand and designer Rebecca Minkoff has partnered with case maker Case-Mate to create a collection of wearable tech accessories, and they're described as something "you’ll actually want to wear".

It's no secret that a lot of wearables are designed with the male customer in mind. Most new Android Wear smartwatches, for instance, simply look like condensed mobile devices that both male and female customers now have to strap to their wrists. They might be "sleek" and "rounded" or have "1080p screens", but that doesn't mean they look as good as, let's say, a Rebecca Minkoff bag, which are known for their playful yet subtly edgy designs.

Rebecca Minkoff in fact hopes to change the wearables space by debuting a tech wearable collection at its Spring 2015 show on 5 September during New York Fashion Week. A sneak peak has already revealed a gold chain-lonk notification bracelet and a studded lighting cable bracelet. The first bracelet connects via Bluetooth to alert you of calls or texts from contacts, while the latter connects to a USB cable and provides a charge for your mobile device.

"If you’ve ever dedicated your night to secretly trying to check your text messages during dinner or hunting for a place to charge your dying cell phone, you know there’s a need for tech accessories that are as fashionable as they are functional," Rebecca Minkoff announced, while emphasising that every piece in the collection doesn't actually look like a wearable. "We got you."

Other pieces in the collection set to debut on the runway this week include a compact mobile charger that comes in an array of colours and styles as well as chic iPhone cases and wristlets, some of which are pictured above. They will begin rolling out this autumn and and holiday season.