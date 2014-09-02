It's all about the bling say Samsung and LG as they adorn Gear S, Note 4 and OLED TV in Swarovski crystals

Both Samsung and LG have announced extended partnerships with jewellery specialist Swarovski, which results in crystal adorned special editions of each company's latest kit.

In Samsung's case, it has unveiled a new version of the Samsung Gear S smartwatch, itself only announced last week and to be shown for the first time at the manufacturer's Unpacked event on the eve of IFA in Berlin.

The Samsung Gear S Strap is essentially the same curved smartwatch with a 1GHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage and 3G SIM capabilities that allow it to connect to the internet without needing to pair to a smartphone. The Swarovski edition though adds a new strap utilising the fashion brand's Crystal Fine Mesh product.

This integrates Swarovski cut crystals directly into the Strap's metal mesh - they are not just stuck on with glue, unlike some previous Samsung collaborations.

Samsung has also announced that there will be a version of its next "flagship product" with a Swarovski crystal adorned rear case. That's is more than likely to be the Galaxy Note 4, which is expected to make its bow at the Unpacked event.

LG has gone a fair bit bigger with its use of Swarovski crystal design. It has added a Crystal Stand for its Curved OLED TV range.

The stand is covered in approximately 460 luminescent Aurora Borealis crystals of three different sizes. They were applied by hand.

The limited edition TV will be one of the showcase products on LG's booth at the IFA consumer electronics trade show itself.