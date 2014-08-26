  Undercover Colors nail polish developed for detecting date-rape drugs in drinks

A new type of polish, called Undercover Colors, has been developed to change colour when subjected to date-rape drugs.

Undercover Colors was developed by four Carolina State University students as a means of detecting date-rape drugs in drinks on a night out. The nails only need to touch the drink and, if any nefarious drug is present, the nails will change colour to warn the wearer that the drink has been compromised.

Previous options for detecting Rohypnol and GHB drugs included drink coasters that could be torn into testers, the Pd.id electric tester and actual test strips that can be carried around. Rather than dipping bits of card into drinks wearers of this nail polish will be able to unobtrusively test their drinks before consuming.

The worst outcome is that one nail will change color. But this means the drinker can dodge being drugged on a night out.

The creators of the Undercover Colors nail polish point out that even keeping your drink close at all times can sometimes not be enough to avoid being drugged. The nail polish is clear and can be applied over another colour, so why not?

The Undercover Colors creators have raised over $100,000 in funding from one investor and after attaining more funding will begin selling the polish soon.

