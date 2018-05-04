The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
It's a Bank Holiday weekend in the UK and that means a last minute dash to the seaside, changeable weather and DIY.
It also means you could get yourself a great deal on your next tech purchase, whether that's a new 4K TV or a top laptop.
Here are all the best Bank Holiday deals we've come across so far - all are handpicked so you won't find any duff deals here.
Gadget deals
Get 10% extra when you sell your mobile, tech, books, CDs, DVDs and games this weekend on Music Magpie using code BANKHOL10
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker - Anthracite - was £49, now £39
Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB Wifi (2017) - Gold - was £339, now £289
TV deals
Also check out our guide to The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
Polaroid 50 Inch 4K Smart UHD TV With HDR - £315 from direct.asda.com
Sony Bravia KD65XE8596 65’’ Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR LED TV - was £1,500, now £1,200
Sony Bravia KD55XE8596 55’’ Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR LED TV was £849, now £729
Hisense H55N5500 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD Certified TV with HDR - Black - was £479, now £429
Toshiba 65U6763DB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - Black / Chrome - £699
LG 60UJ750V 60" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR - Silver - was £1,199, now £849
Laptop deals
HP Pavilion 14-bk052sa 14" Laptop – Silver - was £579, now £429
HP 14-bs057sa 14’’ Laptop (Black) - was £349, now £249
Acer Aspire 1 A114-31 14" Laptop Includes Office 365 Personal 1-year subscription with 1TB Cloud Storage - Red - was £249, now £199
Gaming deals
PlayStation 4 500GB with COD WWII and 90 Day PS Plus Card Bundle - Black - £289
Home and kitchen deals
Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer – Silver + 2-year guarantee - was £600 now £369
De'Longhi Dinamica ECAM350.75.S Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Silver - was £699, now £599
KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BOB Stand Mixer – Cream, Red, Silver & Black + 5-year guarantee and free next day delivery - was £550, now £329
Kenwood KSBSDIX16 American-Style Fridge Freezer – Silver - was £99, now £670
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Cylinder Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – Silver - was £340, now £200
