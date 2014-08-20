Omate X is a companion watch that works with Android and iOS, preorders start next month

A follow-up to the Kickstarter-born Omate TrueSmart has been announced, and it's called Omate X. It's a simpler and more affordable smartwatch that acts as a companion to your smartphone.

The Omate X connects to both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth 4.0. It offers a wide variety of features including voice command functionality and push notifications for things like incoming calls, social media updates, messages, and reminders.

"We have designed the Omate X for people looking for an elegant and fashionable smartwatch they can wear every day," announced the Omate team. "The TrueSmart was designed for the 10 per cent of your time during of which you partake in outdoor activities. Now, the Omate X will take care of the other 90 per cent."

Hardware and specs for the Omate X include a 1.54-inch touchscreen, 11mm-thick aluminium body, standard 22mm strap, MediaTek's system-on-chip (also described as the world's smallest wearable SoC), ARM7 processor, and a 400mAh battery. The battery can supposedly last a week in standby mode.

READ: Omate TrueSmart says you won't need your phone

Although Omate's original smartwatch cost $249 to start, you can preorder the Omate X from 1 September to 30 September at Omate's website for just $129 (£77). But don't expect it to be delivered until October.

In addition, exact details for countries other than the US have yet to be confirmed.