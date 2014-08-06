  Timex Ironman One GPS+ blurs smartwatch and sports watch lines with 3G connectivity

Timex has announced a new version of its Ironman watch that aims to bring the best of smart to its sports watch.

The Timex Ironman One GPS+ comes with a SIM tray for 3G connectivity as well as GPS tracking. This not only means super accurate tracking but also allows people to share runs and receive messages directly to the watch, leaving the phone at home.

Lots of runners and triathletes may want to train without lugging their phone around. The Ironman One GPS+ allows for full run, cycle and swim tracking and has 4GB storage for music that can be sent to Bluetooth headphones. It also has a heart rate sensor built-in and uses a touchscreen Mirasol screen for low-power consumption.

The watch is able to "track speed, distance and pace in real-time and instantaneously share performance metrics through your favourite social media and online fitness platforms." There is also a "Find Me Mode" so friends and family can find you when you’re lost or hurt.

The device has it's own address that allows for email-based wireless messaging, should anyone wish to contact you while out training.

The important part is battery life. Timex claims it will last a good three days with GPS turned off. While sports tracking, with GPS on, should last about 8 hours. Although we'd imagine with Bluetooth headphones connected for music this would be a bit less.

The Timex Ironman GPS+ is available for pre-order for $400 which is about £238 and will be available in the summer.

