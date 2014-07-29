  Scientist invents ice cream that changes colour as you lick it

Science might be busy working on interstellar travel and curing disease but that doesn't mean it can't give some time to ice cream. Specifically making it better visually.

Spanish physicist and electronic engineer Manuel Linares has done exactly that. He's managed to invent an ice cream that changes colour as you lick it.

The secret formula is made entirely from natural ingredients. He calls it Xamaleón. According to the people who have tasted it, despite the space-alien sounding name, it tastes great – like a mix of fruits.

Before being served, the ice cream is a baby blue colour. The vendor serves and adds a spray of "love elixir", as Linares calls it, to turn it a dark, deep pink in 10 to 15 seconds. Then as you lick the ice cream it will change into other colours.

Linares is now working on another two ice creams that will react to ultraviolet lights in clubs, in one case, and turn from white to pink completely on its won as you eat, in the other.

Plans for sales of this magical ice cream experience haven't been announced, let alone where or how much it will cost. We'll keep our eyes peeled and ears open to let you know when it's coming to an ice cream van near you.

