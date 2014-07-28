  3D holograms that track you around for any viewing angle are here

A 3D hologram, which appears to be in a translucent case of some sort, has been created to maintain a viewing position. As you move around the floating image appears to follow you.

While this could be used for futuristic advertising it was originally created by Scotland-based artists Chris Helson and Sarah Jackets as a video installation.

The artwork was named Help Me Obi, for the Star Wars fans out there, and offers a 360-degree view. The floating baby might freak you out at first but watch on in the video to see how the image follows the position of the viewer.

This could be useful for advertisers and even future homes where holograms replace TVs and anyone in the room can see it, no matter where they sit. Although at this stage how it works wasn't revealed. Presumably it follows each viewer's position, but it may only work for a few people at a time if it uses motion and eye-tracking to do this.

The baby was presumably used to show what future baby scans could be like, showing the parents their child in the womb before it's even been born.

The Help Me Obi art installation will be on display at the Edinburgh Art Festival until 30 August.

