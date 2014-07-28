  Download a film to your mobile in under a second using 5G, in London by 2020

Mayor Boris Johnson has announced that London will be one of the world's first cities to use 5G mobile internet, by 2020.

The super-fast data connection will mean users, with a compatible phone, are able to download an entire film in a single second.

Mayor Johnson has said London will be working with the University of Surrey to develop the infrastructure for this new 5G network. The plan also takes into account areas with poorer connections with plans to bring better coverage to all. But there will also be more information to tenants renting or buying so they are aware of the coverage they're getting.

Johnson said: "London is earning a reputation for being the tech capital of Europe and that is why we need to ensure every Londoner is able to access the very best digital connectivity. Rapidly improving the connectivity of this great city is a key part of the Infrastructure Plan for London."

EE’s principal network architect Professor Andy Sutton, believes that the aim of 5G is to become invisible. It should be a technology that’s “just there”, like electricity. It will enable device manufacturers to realise the Internet of Things as it will always be on and able to be tapped into without regionalisation.

