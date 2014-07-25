  Is this the best looking Omega Speedmaster ever? Limited edition Moonwatch on sale for £5k

Do you want to own a watch that's survived a trip to the moon and back?

To celebrate the return of command module Columbia, which crashed into the Pacific Ocean 45 years ago today, Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega has announced a 45th anniversary limited-edition of the Omega Speedmaster. You might have heard of the Speedmaster's other well-known name though: the Moonwatch.

Omega first introduced Cronographs, a specific type of watch that is both a stopwatch and a display watch, in 1957, and its Speedmaster Professional manual-winding watch is the most famous one. It was worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin during the Apollo 11 mission and remains one of several watches qualified by NASA for spaceflight (hence why it is also called the Moonwatch).

The timepiece has been reproduced as part of a limited edition offering that includes 1,969 pieces - a number that Omega said reflects the year that the first humans walked on the Moon. The Speedmaster Professional Apollo 11 45th Anniversary watch features a calibre 1861, a manual-winding chronograph movement, water resistance up to 50 metres, 30-minute and 12-hour recorders, and a small seconds sub-dial in 18K red gold.

"Recalling the colours of the moon and the Apollo 11 lunar and command modules, this Limited Edition timepiece features a 42 mm completely brushed case with a touch of gold," announced Omegaon its website. "The case is crafted from lightweight grade 2 titanium - a choice that was inspired by the troves of titanium ore that cover the Moon."

The Speedmaster also has a brown coated nylon fabric strap, used by military personnel timpieces in the US since the Second World War. You will be able to get this strap, the watch, all the fancy features listed above, as well as a special presentation box for £4,860.

It's a steep price of course, but you will own a ridiculously cool watch that stands the test of time (and space).