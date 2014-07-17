Blue Microphones adds Lightning connector to its Mikey Digital mic for better iPhone and iPad recording

Blue Microphones has relaunched its Mikey Digital portable microphone accessory for the iPad and iPhone.

We've tested the original Mikey Digital (itself a successor to the analogue Mikey) on Pocket-lint in the past, but the latest has added a Lightning connector for total compatibility with iPhone 5S, 5C and the latest iPads and iPad minis.

It is very similar in other respects. The stereo mic utilises two custom-tuned condenser microphones, as used inside the company's successful Yeti and Snowball mics, as well as built-in sensitivity control over volume and audio quality.

It can protect recordings, for example, from volume levels up to a staggering 130dB. The mic can be set to do this automatically, adjusting levels as it goes, or the user can set one of two manual levels for softer or louder situations.

The Mikey Digital rotates 230 degrees so can be set to face an interviewee, for example. It can also be used as a microphone for video recordings, with the ability to point the receiving mics at the subject.

External sources can also be recorded on the Mikey Digital, through its 3.5mm stereo input, while a USB pass-through connection means you can charge your device even when connected to the microphone. The internal analogue to digital converter is capable of recording CD quality audio.

The Mikey Digital is available now from Amazon.co.uk and will soon hit Maplins too. It costs £110.99.