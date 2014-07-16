Paper meet Pencil, FiftyThree's iPad smart stylus comes to UK at last

FiftyThree has released its smart Pencil stylus in the UK and the rest of Europe. It has been purposely designed to work with the company's Paper application for iPad and is the ideal accompaniment for doodlers and sketch artists.

Unlike passive styluses (or styli, if you prefer), Pencil is powered for optimisation with the Paper app. It has a soft, friction-free tip - much like other tablet accessories - but also an eraser on the other end. It allows you to flip it over to undo your mistakes more naturally, as if you are using a genuine pencil and pad.

When paired with the Paper app, it also features palm rejection. You can rest your hand on the iPad screen as you sketch or write, in a more conventional manner. We've often found ourselves having to draw in an awkward position with other styluses.

And like with genuine pads and pencils, you can even blend your lines using a finger, as the app recognises which is the Pencil and which is one of your digits.

FiftyThree will also add the ability to vary the pressure on lines you create when iOS 8 is released later this year.

Pencil has been available in the US since the beginning of the year, but is now available in the UK for the first time through Amazon.co.uk. It comes in two models/colours; graphite with an aluminium casing and walnut with a wooden surround. Both versions come with spare tip and eraser and cost £49.99 and £64.99 respectively.

Pocket-lint has been playing around with one and it is a doddle to set-up and use from the off. You don't even need to pair it through the iPad's Bluetooth set-up as, once charged, you only need to press the tip to a designated area in the Paper toolbox to get it going (as long as your iPad's Bluetooth is switched on).