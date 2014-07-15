  Star Trek fans rejoice, now you can shoot your TV with the Star Trek Phaser Universal Remote Control

The Wand Company has been carving a niche for itself in designing and releasing universal remote controls primarily for memorabilia collectors and sci-fi geeks and its latest, first unveiled during Comic-Con in San Diego, is bound to be very well received indeed.

Having previously released a wand remote - styled like, but not licensed by, the ones in the Harry Potter movies - and two official Doctor Who Sonic Screwdrivers that can control IR home entertainment equipment, the firm has now turned to perhaps the most fervently followed science fiction franchise of them all: Star Trek.

Its first product for Trekkies comes in the shape of the Star Trek: The Original Series Phaser Universal Remote Control.

Available for pre-order on Firebox.com in the UK, it is a screen-accurate replica of the last remaining hero prop used by William Shatner's Captain Kirk almost 50 years ago. The original was 3D laser scanned to get the exact dimensions, which were then used to build the remote.

The main difference, of course, is that the Wand Company's replica is also a fully functioning universal controller, using, like its other products, gestures to enable different commands to TVs, amplifiers, Blu-ray players and more.

READ: Hands-on: Doctor Who Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control review

Up to 36 different remote control commands are able to be stored, plus, for the real Star Trek fans, 10 authentic phaser firing sounds have been included, alongside tactile force-feedback. The remote also comes in a foam-lined presentation case for collectors.

The Star Trek: The Original Series Phaser Universal Remote Control will be available from November for £119.95.