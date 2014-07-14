  Trips to space possible from the UK in four years, launch pad sites announced

Britain is aiming to be one of the first countries in the world to offer space travel for tourists as it announced spaceport sites. The US is currently the only place that offers commercial spaceports.

The UK spaceports should be built and ready for 2018 meaning anyone with the $250,000 fare, about £146,000, can be blasted into sub-orbit by Virgin Galactic.

If this goes according to plan UK residents will be able to travel to space even before the London to Birmingham HS2 train line is built. So we're not holding our breath.

The eight possible locations for spaceports were revealed at the Farnborough Air Show, six of which are in Scotland. The locations are Campbeltown, Kinloss, Leuchars, Lossiemouth, Prestwick and Stornoway in Scotland. Llanbedr in Wales and Newquay in England are the other possible locations.

The trips will take customers who can afford it into the outer atmosphere. That will mean that will experience weightlessness and be able to see the curvature of the earth from that far out.

How much this will cost hasn't been announced although the UK space industry is worth around £9 billion per year. The government wants to hit £40 billion by 2030, creating 100,000 jobs.

