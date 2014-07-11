Soundsight is a GoPro-like headset that can record, edit, and live stream wide-angle video

Soundsight isn't your usual pair of noise-cancelling headphones. It's an over-the-ear Bluetooth headset that not only lets you listen to music but also simultaneously record video and audio with live-streaming capabilities.

That's right. Your headphones can now double as your camcorder for shows, sports, or whatever. Soundsight features a 1080p HD camera that records 720p at 30fps, though the wireless live streaming feature only supports 640p at 24fps. The headset also boasts six microphones, a 16 Hz to 20,000 Hz frequency range, Dynamic sound drivers, six-axis gyroscope and accelerometer, 800mAh Li-Ion battery, detachable 3.5mm cord, and a USB audio cable.

But that's not all: Soundsight comes with a complementary app that lets you record directly to your camera roll, import video clips, or go live. You can even mix music tracks, share content to social networks including YouTube and Vimeo, and apply Instagram-like filters. In other words, Soundsight allows you to go hands-free and share your point of view live, while also providing editing tools that'll make your feeds look professional.

The team behind Soundsight have described the Bluetooth headset as a product that combines technology from companies like Beats Audio, Instagram, and GoPro, because it is capable of delivering premium audio with the ability to mix tracks as well as record wide-angle action and apply post-editing filters.

Soundsight will cost $499 when it hits retailer shelves, though you can pre-order the headphones now for $349. It comes in the colours Titanium and Onyx. Watch the promo video above for more information.