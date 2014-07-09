  Chris Froome may have crashed out of the Tour de France, but he’s cycled the Channel Tunnel

Jaguar has released a short documentary about Team Sky leader Chris Froome cycling from the UK to France ... all while under the sea.

Froome, Team Sky's Tour de France 2013 winner and this year's defending champion, has just pulled out of the Tour de France after crashing multiple times on the fifth stage, but he shouldn't feel too disappointed. Jaguar has just revealed Froome was the first person to cycle from the UK to France using the Eurotunnel, the underwater railway link to the Continent. Starting in Folkestone on England's south-east coast, he rode a Dogma F8 to Calais in 1 hour.

Since Team Sky's creation in 2010, Jaguar has been a sponsor of the professional cycling team and its several successful seasons including historic back-to-back Tour de France victories and the first ever Tour de France victory by a British cycling team. The luxury and sports car manufacturer even partnered with Italian bike manufacturer Pinarello to develop Team Sky's latest and official racing bike, the Pinarello Dogma F8. It replaced the Dogma 65.1.

Wind tunnel tests have revealed the Dogma F8 is 26.1 per cent more aerodynamic than its predecessor, though it is only about 6.4 per cent more aerodynamic with the rider actually on the bike. Froome used the Dogma F8 to ride through the Eurotunnel at a training-pace, completing the world's first ride in a time of approximately 55 minutes. He even reached speeds of up to 65km per hour.

"Cycling under the sea was an incredible experience," said Froome, in a press release. "Opportunities to become the first person in the world to achieve these kind of feats are extremely rare nowadays, especially as a pro-cyclist. To become the first person ever to cycle through the Eurotunnel was right up there with some of the most iconic rides I've ever done - this must have been one of very few 'world first' rides left."

Because Eurotunnel is one of the highest security sites in the UK and France, Jaguar and Team Sky began discussions with the railway terminal about 6 months ago. You can learn more about Froome's feat in the documentary above from Jaguar.