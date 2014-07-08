Looking for a Luis Suarez bite bottle opener? Then sink your teeth into this
The World Cup kicks off again this evening with the first semi-final of the 2014 tournament, featuring hosts Brazil and the ever dependable Germany. It's sure to be a great, tense match, but no matter the outcome the World Cup itself has perhaps been overshadowed by the most controversial incident in the tournament's history since Diego Maradonna decided to play volleyball in 1986.
Luis Suarez's bite on Italy's Giorgio Chiellini has been the major talking point of the event, more so even than Tim Howard's stunning heroics, and now the Uruguay and Liverpool (soon to be Barcelona) striker has been immortalised in the form of a bottle opener. After three biting incidents in his career so far, he clearly loves munching on things, so why not put his undoubted talent to use on a bottle of beer?
Promotion merchandise company BMT has a "limited number" of the Suarez Bottle Openers in stock and is offering them with free shipping in the UK for £5.95 apiece.
READ: The best "Things Tim Howard Could Save" from the net: USA goalie becomes meme
You can also find several eBay sellers offering them, so we reckon it'll be easy enough to get hold of. Then, after the World Cup and the topicality dies down, it can live in your drawer ready to come back out after Suarez decides he's hankering for a taste of Spanish cuisine.
