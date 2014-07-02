  This portable phone charger will also jump start your car

There are plenty of portable phone chargers out there with all manner of battery capacities. However, few of them double as something else entirely. And even fewer can help you out when your car battery is flat.

The Cobra Electronics CPP 7500 JumPack is a portable battery that can charge a smartphone or tablet to capacity and perhaps more, as it includes a 7,500mAh Lithium-Cobalt battery in its svelte casing. It will rapidly charge a device through its 2.1 Amp USB port.

What makes it different to other devices though is that it is also capable of pushing out a 200 Amp starting current, up to a 400 Amp peak current which will jump start most cars. Jumper cables that connect to the USB port are also included.

Oh, and there's a torch on the front for good measure that can also double as an SOS emergency LED strobe light.

Sadly the Cobra JumPack is available in the US only from the company's own website, although you can order it for delivery to the UK through Amazon.com. It current costs $130 in the States and once shipping and import tax has been added that equates to around £100.

One word of warning through, the wall charger is US-centric (naturally), although you can also charge the JumPack using a 12V charger that is included.