Forget Tiffany, MakerBot Paintshop app lets you print an engagement ring at home

The days of having to pluck up enough courage to go into a jeweller to get an engagement ring are over. MakerBot has released a new app that will allow you to create and print a ring from an iPad app before wirelessly sending it to a MakerBot printer ready to give to your loved one.

The new MakerBot iPad app will actually let users design in 3D and print a range of different 3D objects without having to worry about using a laptop or understanding complicated controls or software.

In a move that is likely to make 3D printing even more accessible in the home, the new app called MakerBot Printshop will let users create designs for words, bracelets and rings, as well as access designs for the hundreds of objects from the MakerBot Thingverse.

Designed with gestures in mind, the app is incredibly easy to use, something we found out for ourselves when we played with the app and printer at the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern in London. It makes creating objects for printing a doddle.

For the text element, for example, you can type in the text you want and change the way it appears before you send the instructions wirelessly to a MakerBot 3D printer like the Replicator Mini (£999).

The ring feature, which we expect to be one of the more popular areas of the app, prints a two-part ring that lets you not only choose what you want on the top of the ring - a crown, viking hat, or turtle - but also let you change the finger size to fit anyone from small kids to your future sweetheart.

Users can also make a bracelet having full control over the size and shape of the accessory and pick from the thousands of different free designs already available in Thingverse.

Although not available from day one, there is some chatter that third-party designs could be available in the future.

The app is free and works with the latest MakerBot printers, and it will be available via the iTunes store shortly. MakerBot told Pocket-lint that some printer owners might have to update their printer's firmware to get it to work.

MakerBot has also confirmed that it will be making it possible for other apps to talk to its printers, making way for huge possibilities in the future for 3D printing.