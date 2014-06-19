  3D print an entire phone soon, inventor cracks liquid plastic and graphene 3D printing

While 3D printing is taking off it still suffers from low resolution that leaves visible join lines on objects and plastics limit what can be printed. That could be about to change after liquid plastic and graphene filament has been discovered meaning we could soon be printing conductive materials for an entire gadget like a phone in one go.

Stephen Mills started an Indiegogo campaign, which is current not live, aiming to fund this new filament. Currently extruder nozels need to melt plastic strips before the liquid comes out and cools hard. This new liquid means no need to melt as it's sealed and reacts to air to harden.

This new method should mean far smaller nozels which are capable of printing much more accurately. The liquid plastic will be printed at higher resolutions meaning the finish is far smoothers, leaving the final product looking more like the smooth virtual model finish.

Beyond plastic Mills claims he has also cracked graphene printing. This is a big deal as it could mean a fast and cheap method for printing graphene. Graphene is able to transmit electric signals meaning 3D printing complete computers, processors and all, could be just around the corner.

