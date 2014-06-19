  This is the world's first Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle, LiveWire (updated)

UPDATE: Harley-Davidson has sent us this official LiveWire video and says more details will be announced later today:

Harley-Davidson teased a video of what sounds like an electric motorbike flying passed a camera. And now Time magazine has outed a photo of the first electric motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, the LiveWire.

The picture appears on a teaser for its next issue out 30 June.

As you can see from the picture there is no exhaust outlet, or large rear cowl usually found on normal bikes. There's also a really flat top where the petrol tank might usually protrude. There's still plenty crammed in with that large battery for power and range.

The bike retains a lot of the classic Harley styling including that chunky shape. But it manages to slim down into a street-bike looking form that appears aerodynamic and, frankly, pretty futuristic.

The Zero electric motorbike was pulled from the UK market last year after poor sales. Perhaps now that Tesla's Model S is in the UK pushing electric vehicles and charge stations now is a good time for Harley to make its move.

Harley-Davison says Project LiveWire will see the bike touring the dealerships of the US this year before moving on to Canada and Europe in 2015. There are no immediate plans to sell the bike.

