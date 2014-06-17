  Ekocycle Cube 3D Printer uses recycled drink bottles

The Ekocycle Cube 3D printer is here to lead the way in recycled plastic moulding. Printing from recycled materials this project is a collaboration between 3D Systems, Coca-Cola and Ekocycle.

3D Systems, the company which appointed pop star will.i.am as creative director is pairing with The Coca-Cola Company to print using recycled plastic. It's also teaming with Ekocycle who promotes sustainability. Ekocycle achieves this with "aspirational yet attainable lifestyle products", apparently.

The plastic cartridges which feed the 3D printer are filled with recycled materials. Specifically the plastic is made from recycled plastic drink bottles, which is where The Coca-Cola company can help out. The result is PET plastic filament, unique to this printer. Cubify offers customers a $5 credit for any cartridges returned after use.

The printer will be capable of printing an area of 6 x 6 x 6 inches with a 70-micron resolution.

In the wise words of will.i.am, "Waste is only waste if we waste it". Thank the gadget Gods we have him to help us to save the planet.

The Ekocycle Cube 3D printer will be on sale for $1200.