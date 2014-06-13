  Focus fusion power is near limitless, eco-friendly, and it’s potentially a year away

Fusion energy is the same thing that powers the sun, so you know it's good. Scientists have been trying to crack its secrets for years and may finally have done it.

Focus fusion is a type of fusion that its creators say is far cheaper, safer and easier to achieve than the magnetic and laser fusion that governments insist on pumping money into. This form of plasma fusion can be achieved as soon as next year meaning clean, near limitless energy for everyone.

Pop on a lab coat and check out the video to see how it actually works:

This type of deep plasma focus fusion creates very few neutrons from the hydrogen and boron fuel. That means virtually no nuclear waste or carbon emissions. You could walk into a generator right after it was turned off and be totally safe.

Another advantage is that focus fusion emits ion beams and x-rays which are really easily converted into electricity. A small generator could produce around 5 megawatts of power easily. And since they're small they can be placed anywhere to create a decentralised grid that won't suffer from failures like current power pants do. It also means being nearer to users allowing for less waste cabling the power all over a country.

It all sounds a bit too good to be true. And at this stage it's not been achieved yet. But with over $100,000 of Indiegogo funding so far, $3 million of investor funding and it being the talk of the scientific town, we're hoping Focus Fusion gets enough funding to at least see if it can be done. According to the chief scientist at Focus Fusion, Eric Lerner, the science is there - this thing just needs building.

"With only 1/1000th the budget of the huge government funded projects, we are closer to affordable, unlimited, and ultra-clean energy than anyone else in the world," says Lerner.