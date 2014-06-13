  Vessyl smart cup knows what you pour into it, keeps track out your daily intake

Launching a smart cup at the beginning of the World Cup is a clever move on its own, but the smart cup itself is even more impressive.

The Vessyl smart cup is able to recongise what's been poured into it and keep track of daily intake. Data is displayed instantly on the cup itself while also syncing to iOS and Android apps in order to keep track of daily hydration levels, calorie intake and more. This data can also be shared with "leading health trackers" says Vessyl's creators. Another great timing move as Apple announces HealthKit and Google is about to reveal its Fit tracking.

The cup was developed over seven years by Queen's University biomedical student Justin Lee and his startup company, Mark One.

So for anyone looking to curb their caffeine intake the Vessyl will help by showing how much caffeine is poured into it. The app will also display the total amount of caffeine consumed over the course of the day. And it should keep up with everyone as a one hour charge will last a full week.

Other information displayed by the Vessyl includes calories, fat, protein, sugar and even the type of drink. Based on sugar content it can even tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi.

A proprietary measure called Pryme keeps track of a user's hydration throughout the day, a bit like Nike Fuel Points but in reverse, as the number drops through the day and can be topped up by drinking.

While Vessyl can spot the difference between wine and beer there was no mention of an ability to detect alcohol content so it likely it won't work as a clever way for drivers to track alcohol intake.

The Vessyl smart cup with launch early in 2015 and will sell for $199 but is available now for pre-order at $99.

