  Scribble Ink pen lets you scan then draw any colour in existence, with real ink

The Scribble Ink pen is the most technologically advanced pen we've seen in years, despite being a traditional ink pen.

Scribble Ink uses a 16-bit RGB colour sensor at the top end to capture colours in the real world. It then uses an ink cartridge loaded with colours which sends the right ink into a mixing chamber before the exact replica of the scanned colour comes out of the writing nib. So tap an orange then start colouring with that exact orange colour. It also comes with a soft rubber tip so it can be used as a stylus on a touchscreen.

The pen uses an ARM 9 processor, 1GB storage, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB and a rechargeable lithium ion battery. This adds up to an ability to store over 100,000 colours in its memory and produce a range of 16 million colours.

Colours are sent to the accompanying app which allows users to group them for easy access in future.

Pre-orders for the Scribble Ink pen will begin soon when its Kickstarter campaign kicks off. The price for all the colours in the world at your fingertips? $150 with 20 per cent off for early backers. How much the cartridges cost, or how quickly they run out, hasn't been announced.

