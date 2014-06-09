  Apple iPhone 6 and iWatch could launch this October

Apple's much anticipated iWatch could arrive alongside the new iPhone 6 as soon as this October, new reports suggest.

According to Japanese news service Nikkei suppliers of Apple's parts and undisclosed sources believe the new devices will come with sensors to work with HealthKit. This was announced at WWDC with the new iOS 8 as a means to track data like heart rate, blood sugar levels and more to aid fitness.

The supplier is said to be planning to produce up to five million smartwatches a month during the initial run. Tim Cook has mentioned "new product categories" in 2014 so the iWatch is finally looking more likely than ever.

Other rumours suggest the iWatch will use Apple's Touch ID fingerprint scanning smarts to allow the watch to become a key of sorts. With Apple's push to control the home using smart technology this would be ideal for the iWatch. Apple's HomeKit was introduced at WWDC.

Rumours suggest the iWatch will cost between $200 and $300.

READ: HomeKit makes iPhone 5S the only fingerprint-reading key ever needed