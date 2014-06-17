  Pocket-lint Tech Tavern schedule starts Monday 16 June, see you there

The Pocket-lint Tech Tavern in association with O2 is almost upon us, and we've got a stack of cool things for you to come down and have a play with throughout the week. We are still confirming more fun things all the time, so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date, but here's what we've got so far.

The Pocket-lint Tech Tavern is on from the 16-20 June at The Fable, 52 Holborn Viaduct, London. The Pocket-lint team will be working the Tech Tavern from 10am each day with daytime events starting from 12pm.

The O2 Gurus will also be in attendance each day from 12pm. Whether you’ve got a tablet or a phone, they can help you set it up, and show you what it can do. For free. From transferring across your music, to boosting your phone’s speaker. From getting more from your memory, to introducing you to apps you’ll love. And whether you’re a technophobe or a bit of an expert yourself, they talk your language.

We look forward to seeing you there.

12-4pm

On Monday we have Yike Bike coming to the Tech Tavern, and the Adidas Smart ball on show for you to have a play with and Honeywell showing off it's evohome system and how it now works with the Pebble smartwatch.

6-9:30pm

Play some of the latest games on the PS4 during our PS4 gaming night and talk tech with other Pocket-lint readers. We've got 100 tickets to the event, but hurry, they are going quickly.

12-4pm

Tuesday is your chance to play with the latest phones on the market. We've got the O2 Guru's in residence to answer your questions, plus the chance to play with some of the latest phones from HTC, Samsung, the yet to be released Huawei P7 and LG G3, and more. There's also a chance to play with the latest Windows Phone devices from Nokia, check out some Knomo bags and try on a pair of gloves that will show you what holding a phone is like when you are 80 years old.

6-9:30pm

Pocket-lint has teamed up with Olympus as part of the Pocket-lint Tech Tavern in association with O2 to bring you the chance to participate in a mini model photo shoot using the OM-D EM-10 camera and hosted by professional photographer Robert Pugh. The event will see you given the chance to learn some really cool tips and tricks for shooting in low light. Have fun and talk tech over a free pint of Meantime (while stocks last) with the Pocket-lint team.

Get your tickets here

12-4pm

On Wednesday we've got loads of yet to be released kit like Google Glass (2-4pm), Anki Drive; a new physical game for your iPhone, the 3Doodler, Mii PC, Autographer, Jyrobike, and others.

6-11pm

The TechJPR party will be on from 6pm. It's a ticketed event and we've almost sold out of tickets, so if you want to get on the waiting list, please contact the TechJPR team asap.

12-4pm

Thursday is all about TVs. We've got Sony's brand new 4K TV, LG's webOS TV, Philips, and Samsung's curved TV in the house for you to ogle at. There is also a chance to check out a new mobile TV streaming service too.

12-4pm

Makerbot will be showing us all things 3D printing giving you a chance to ask questions about 3D printing and how it all works.