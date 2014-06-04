  Fashion designer Valentino collaborates with Mophie for stylish charging in aid of charity

Mobile battery case manufacturer Mophie has teamed up with high-end fashion designer Valentino to create a limited edition Powerstation in aid of charity.

The collaboration is the first time Valentino has teamed up with a tech company and the proceeds for each sale of the €250 Powerstations will benefit the Cash & Rocket Tour 2014 with proceeds going towards three organisations - Shine on Sierra Leone, OrphanAid Africa and Sumbandila.

The Valentino-designed Powerstations were inspired by the designer's SS14 Rouge Absolute collection and are part of a special Capsule Collection that has been created exclusively for the Cash & Rocket project.

Based on the Mophie Powerstation 4000 model, the special edition powerstations will be able to charge pretty much any USB device you have and each one features Valentino's signature red colouring as well as exclusive packaging.

"In the mobile world, Mophie is known for being style-forward, so having the opportunity to partner with such an established house like Valentino is an landmark event for Mophie," said Shawn Dougherty, COO and co-founder of Mophie.

"But at the end of the day, bringing our communities together to support several amazing causes is what makes this project even more special."

The Cash & Rocket Tour 2014 has now started and will go from Venice to Geneva to Paris, finishing in London on Sunday where a number of the limited edition Powerstations will be auctioned off.

The tour aims to raise global awareness and funds for the three organisations it supports, which bring aid to women and children.

There are only 500 of the limited edition Valentino Mophie Powerstations available and they can be bought online through Mophie's website, as well as Valentino's. They are certainly not the cheapest of powerstations out there, but then again, the money does go to a good cause and you can charge your devices in super fashionable style so that might soften the blow a little.