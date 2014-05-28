  Looking to store your iPad, iPhone and kitchen knives in the same place? Head to Kickstarter

There are several gadgets designed to keep your tablet or smartphone safe and in view when you are in the kitchen, but few have storage for your kitchen knives and utensils too.

The Kitchen Workstation in Bamboo is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter and as it only needs a funding goal of $3,000 we expect to see it in full production soon.

Designed by Dale Rorabaugh of Cool Invent, the Kitchen Workstation has space for a tablet or cookbook, smartphone, is lit by a 15 LED strip attached to the rear and is adjustable to suit three different viewing angles: 45, 35 and 25 degrees.

There is a cable management system that hides the power cables from sight and an optional super bright LED goose-neck spot light can be attached to illuminate the area ahead of the dock.

Alternatively, a snap-on rechargeable Bluetooth mini speaker can be added to provide tunes as you work.

However, our favourite add-on comes with the deluxe model. Hundreds of bamboo skewers sit in the middle crevice of the Workstation which have enough give to house kitchen knives and other kitchen implements.

The standard version comes with just the front section and is available for $80 to backers on the dedicated Kickstarter funding page, while the deluxe version starts at $115 for the knife storage section too.

There are also other funding levels that add items such as the spot light and Bluetooth speaker.

Rorabaugh has been successful in securing funding for other projects in the past, including an aluminium adjustable dock stand for mobile devices and tablets, and an LED lamp made from upcycled wine barrels.