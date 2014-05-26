Otocycles draws on touch of old and new for retro 50s style electric bikes

Spanish electric bicycle manufacturer has announced two new models that are very much inspired by the look of motorbikes of the 1950s.

The OtoK and OtoR cycles weigh between 23 and 25kg, run quietly and are autonomous for around 24 to 40 miles (40 to 65km). They are each custom made with "no two alike" and the colour can be chosen from a wide palette. The seat and tires can also be chosen to suit.

Both bikes are made from steel and are fitted with saddle seats. They also feature LCD displays with cycle computers and 250W electric motors. Of course, pedal power can also be employed, which charges the motors, running on Samsung 36V batteries.

The OtoR can also be upgraded with more powerful motors - 500W for speeds up to 26mph, 750W for speeds up to 34mph. The cuffs on this model can also be customised.

The two new electric bikes can be ordered from Otocycles at otocycles.com, but you might have to wait a while to have them delivered as they will be built to order. For those who cannot wait and do not require custom fittings or colours, some are already in stock to be bought off the shelf.

Prices are available on request.