Cue deep health tracker tests your spit at home for fertility, influenza, and more

There's a new gadget available for pre-order in the US that'll test your body fluids to track things like inflammation, vitamin D, fertility, influenza, and testosterone. You can use it at home, and it only takes a few minutes. It's called Cue.

Cue, which debuted on Tuesday, is a new device and app. Here's how it works: use a designated tracking cartridge for one of the aforementioned health factors to collect a sample of your saliva, blood, or nasal mucus, then slip the cartridge into the Cue device, and wait for the Cue to deliver a comprehensive analysis to the Cue app on your phone. The results will arrive via Bluetooth 4.0 after a few minutes. You'll also get healthy food and lifestyle suggestions.

The app will not only tell you if you have the flu, it can monitor your fertility cycle, alert you if your vitamin D levels are low, and even warn you of inflammation flare-ups (just in case you are thinking about surfing but don't know if your body can handle the effects). Cue works for multiple users too. Just swap out the cartridge for another. And you can order more cartridges through Cue's store. They cost between $2 and $5, depending on the test.

The team behind Cue said they use "rigorous, gold-standard internal testing and validation techniques to evaluate the performance of Cue," but the device hasn't been FDA-cleared yet. Cue is expected to launch sometime around spring 2015, after FDA approval. Americans can still order the device today for $149. That's a limited-time special price however for the first 1,000 orders. After those sell out, you'll have to spend $199.

Check out the video above or image gallery below for a closer look at Cue. We've contacted the company to inquire about global availability and will update when more information is known.