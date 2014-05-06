Think first class flying is fancy? Check out Etihad's A380 Residence suite, includes own butler

Airlines are always attempting one-upmanship in an effort to attract high income travellers. Some of the business and first class services on new planes in the British Airways fleet are staggering. But even those are put to shame by Etihad's Airways' The Residence soon to be deployed on its Airbus A380s.

The living space, which will be located on the top deck of the plane, with have separate living room, ensuite bathroom and bedroom. The living area will feature a 32-inch LCD TV, while the bedroom will have its own 27-inch LCD TV. Communications available for use on board will include broadband internet, live TV, HDMI port, an AC outlet and USB ports.

The Residence is fully Wi-Fi enabled and a Panasonic eX3 entertainment system runs the show, controlled by video touchscreen and handset.

There's a chilled mini-bar, a shower and customers will even have use of their own dedicated butler throughout the duration of the flight.

Each of The Residence quarters will have their own identity, with unique designs meaning you might never stay in the same one twice. That said, considering that each single flight in the "apartment" will cost more than £25,000, that's unlikely to mean much to the travellers who can afford it.

The Residence will be available from 2015 on flights between Abu Dhabi and London, New York and Sydney. Bookings are open now.