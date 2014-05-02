  Movie plots ruined by technology

Hollywood isn't the same today as it was years ago. Modern technology has made many of the problems faced in older movie plot lines irrelevant by today's standards. Here are some movies that just wouldn't work with the likes of smartphones, social networking and all the other modern cultural advances technology has afforded us.

Set in 2021 Johnny Mnemonic is a science fiction film about a smuggler who stores valuable information in his brain. His brain was able to store 80GB - something that now seems pretty small for the mighty human brain.

All he'd need to do now is buy himself a 128GB flash drive and he could store even more and wouldn't have to worry about frying his brain in the process. In fact everyone could do it, making his particular brand of smuggling obsolete.

Die Hard, if you don't know, is about a cop trapped in a building full of terrorists. He can't alert the authorities before it all kicks off as the phone lines are cut. He has to steal a radio and get to the roof to transmit, and even then he's mostly ignored.

If John McClane and all the workers in that building had smartphones the problem would be over before it started with a quick call to the police. And if they didn't believe the callers then an accompanying photo or video of maniacs with machine guns should do the trick. But then McClane wouldn't know what it feels like to be a TV dinner and we'd have missed out on Die Hard.

Two stoners spend a day adventuring around town looking for their car.

Google's latest Now card automatically remembers where you left your car and can guide you to it using maps. Dude, there's your car.

When a man is tipped over the edge during a traffic-filled commute to work, he goes on a gun-toting rampage.

If he had Wi-Fi at home he would never have been in the traffic in the first place. He had actually lost his job and was pretending to commute, making it even worse. With the internet to help job-hunt he may have found a new career and happiness instead of that Uzi and a whole bunch of rage.

A couple meet but are both in relationships, they fall for each other and agree to dump their other halves and meet again in 6 months atop the Empire State building.

Tinder, the dating app, would have had them paired up with their ideal partner in the first place so that whole mess would never need happen.

Bond is up against media mogul Elliot Carver who plans to bring about a war between China and the UK, using the news.

News manipulation on a scale shown here would be near impossible with the transparency of Twitter. Anyone close to the truth could tweet what was going on and Bond would never have had to even open the door on his Aston Martin.

In both the Baz Luhrmann film and the original Shakespeare play, the star crossed lovers died after a communication breakdown. Juliet takes a potion to fake death but Romeo doesn't know this and, thinking he's found her dead, takes his own life - she awakes to find him dead and does the same.

This bloodbath could have been avoided with a nice quick Snapchat. Juliet downing the potion with a caption "fake death fun, waking soon, LOL" and Romeo would have been in on the plan. How the expressive Romeo could contain his verbose reply in just a 10-second video is a whole different matter.

A man with no short-term memory, on the hunt for his wife's killer, tattoos his body to remember the clues he's uncovered.

A simple Facebook update would have kept him, and the wider world, aware of his progress. He could even use photos, rather than the Polaroids he had, to help save the environment while he was at it.

Lots of diverse lives intersect after a car jacking kicks it all off. A car crash later also brings two characters together.

With Google's self-driving cars none of that would have happened. Car jackings will be a thing of the past as only the car owner will be able to start and be driven by the vehicle. As for crashes, as if, machines don't make mistakes. Right?

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister gets mistakenly left at home over Christmas he has to defend his house from burglars.

If only the clearly rich home owners had kitted it out with a modern alarm system that automatically calls the police in the event of a burglary. Perhaps that would have sent Joe Pesci into a different life of crime though, as a gangster, say.

Spoiler alert if you haven't seen this. The main suspect in a boat's destruction and multiple deaths is the man sitting in the police interview chair. Yet he escapes after weaving an intricate web of lies.

If the police had modern facial recognition and CCTV cameras everywhere he would have been recognised the second he walked in the door. The fact he's played by Kevin Spacey is also a huge give-away that he's going to be a bad guy, but they weren't to know that.

John Cusack plays a record shop owner who, after being dumped, recounts his top five breakups including the one that is ongoing in order to work out where he's going wrong.

With Facebook he could have easily trawled his past relationships and experiences for a more balanced perspective outside of his own memory. He could also probably contact the ex-girlfriends and just ask them directly. Though we don't recommend this to anyone in that situation.

After the big bad bank owner decides to turn down George Bailey for a loan to keep his community savings and loan company open the town is in trouble.

Modern crowd-funding websites would have let George make short work of making the money elsewhere. A quick story about how he was visited by an angel would have probably helped too. Or not.

The evil galactic empire builds a Death Star capable of destroying planets which can be destroyed by firing a rocket into a small hole.

If they'd built the Death Star using 3D printing it would have been much cheaper to make, easier to plan. They could have splashed out the spare cash on a nice slab of metal to cover that hole. No more rebellion.