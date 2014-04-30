  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Lix is the world’s smallest 3D printing pen that makes 3Doodler look old

|
  Lix is the world’s smallest 3D printing pen that makes 3Doodler look old

Meet Lix, the 3D printing pen that can truly be called a pen while still able to draw in full 3D. 3Doodler has some thinning down to do.

Lix allows users to draw in the air, in 3D, as the liquid plastic coming from it dries super-fast to remains solid in the air.

Lix is on Kickstarter now where it has already smashed its £30,000 goal. It promises a slim pen that is capable of 3D drawing using ABS or PLA plastic.

READ: 3Doodler 3D printing pen now available to the public, exclusive to Maplin in UK 

The pen is super mobile, not only because of its size but also how it runs. The Lix is powered by a USB cable which can be plugged into any USB 3.0 port, allowing even a laptop to power it. Lix uses thin ABS or PLA plastic filament strips that can be fed into the top – which is neater than current reels of plastic that are needed.

ABS filament has a greater strength and flexibility than PLA. But PLA comes in  wider variety of colours, gloss and translucency. The Lix pen itself is just 40g in weight, is made from anodised aluminium, has two speed control buttons, outputs a 0.6mm filament and will come with black or grey matte finish.

With early backing options already gone the cheapest Lix is now £82 which includes three bags of mixed colour plastic. The Lix is expected to ship around December 2014.

READ: SwissPen brings competition to 3Doodler

PopularIn Gadgets
Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo is nearly 60 per cent off on Amazon
Best geek Christmas jumpers: Star Wars, Sonic, Game of Thrones, Die Hard and more
36 geeky wrapping papers to use on Christmas gifts this year
Intel AI drives facial recognition wheelchair for a new era of automated mobility
50 best Christmas decorations every geek should own
23 tech toys you wanted for Christmas but never got
Comments