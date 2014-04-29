  Wireless Armour wonder-pants want to save you from irradiated nuts

If, until now, you've been carrying your phone in a bag, or cupping your jewels all day to protect them from radiation - rejoice, an alternative solution is here.

Wireless Armour plans to protect your precious parts from electromagnetic radiation given off by your smrtphone when sat snuggly in your pocket. The pants are weaved with metal so as to deflect up to 99.99 per cent of the potentially harmful rays that may lower your sperm count.

Of course all the research on damage from mobile phone radiation is pretty inconclusive with the cited article on the Wireless Armour Indeigogo page saying: "Phones carried on belt or in pants pocket may harm reproductive health." That's a pretty big "may", but anyway.

The Wireless Armour undies not only protect users from invisible rays but also more noticeable odours. Yes the creators claim these will keep users fresher for longer thanks to anti-microbial properties. One less shower a week? That's worth every penny. Plus the metallic fibres should mean less wear so they're meant to last longer too.

Check out the pitch video from Wireless Armour's well-spoken creator sat next to an ornate fireplace, before parting with your support cash. Be sure to note the logo, which we can't help thinking looks like a flaccid member.

Any pledge will receive a pair and planned shipping should start in July.