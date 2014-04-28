  Ibiza Hotel introduces VIB smart bracelet as room key, credit card and more

The Palladium Hotel Group plans to introduce its VIB (Very Important Bracelet) smart wristbands so guests can do everything from one device.

The VIB kit will be available to those staying at the new Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. Guests won't have to carry a wallet, phone and room key as it'll all be accessible from the smart bracelet. Users will be able to open their rooms, access different establishments around the hotel, pay for any product using a pin code and get exclusive discounts.

READ: Samsung and Bloc hotels partner for smart room stays

Juan José Calvo, corporate director of sales and marketing at Palladium Hotel Group says, "As pioneers in breakthrough technology, we have collaborated with the leading companies in information technology and communication and are proud of the talented professionals who have created such a unique experience for our guests on this year-long project."

Previous examples of the hotel group's pioneering technology include the fingerprint reader that let users upload Facebook photos and post updates. This same technology, called PayTouch, was also used at the hotel to allow for payments made using fingerprints.

This year's bracelets will also allow for social sharing and updates around the hotel as well as including extra deals. One example is the Clubber Pack which includes ten drinks, access to the VIP lounge and a special breakfast.

The Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza will open on 18 May.

READ: Hotel in Ibiza uses fingerprint recognition to let you post Facebook updates