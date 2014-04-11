Airline lost your luggage? Never fear, just 3D-print new gear

We've seen 3D-printed pizza. We've seen 3D-printed guns. But now there's 3D-printed luggage...and wardrobe to boot.

Conceptual artist Janne Kyttanen, who studied industrial design at the Escola De Disseny in Barcelona and serves as the creative director of 3D systems, has come up with a limited-edition collection geared toward helping people who have lost their luggage (or who just want to travel unencumbered).

In a video that highlights his 10-piece collection, which features a chain-like Le69 Handbag, 4-in-1 Dress (considered the world's first functional 3D printed dress), St. Tropez Cuff, Drivers, Fat Shades, and a Nooka watch, Kyttanen asked people to imagine design as just data that could travel through the Internet as code.

He then asked people to think about that code and how it could be produced on demand at any location. Such a thing would mean you could travel around the world without luggage. Just email your belongings in a file, and then print them when you arrive at your destination. Similarly, you could print luggage if you lost it during travel.

Kyttanen believes such a thing - no, such a future - is already within our reach. If you'd like to see his collection in person, it is currently on display as a solo exhibition at Galerie Vivid in Rotterdam from 2 March to 20 April. And it's appropriately called Lost Luggage.