Pyle Audio Personal Golf GPS Watch arrives just in time for The Masters

|
US manufacturer of sports gear and home and car audio kit, Pyle Audio, has launched its first golf GPS watch.

The Personal Golf GPS Watch comes pre-loaded with over 20,000 golf courses and features location-based technology to detect which course is closest.

As well as smaller, club and public courses, the watch contains full information on Pebble Beach, Pine Valley, Merion and the host of The Masters, which starts in the US today, Augusta National.

pyle audio personal golf gps watch arrives just in time for the masters image 2

It automatically calculates shot distance and shows hole number, par score and stroke information on its display. It records golfers' information and final score, so they can save and track their progress, going back to former score cards to compare rounds.

The Pyle Audio Personal Golf GPS Watch is available from pyleaudio.com for around $150 (£90) and comes in black, silver, blue or white. It can be shipped internationally, including the UK, but extra shipping and customs fees might be applicable.

