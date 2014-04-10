  Zuta Labs Mini Mobile Robotic Printer moves on paper to print anything, anywhere

Printing that doesn't have a 3D in front of it might seem dated, but it's still needed by many people. So why not make it mobile? That's exactly what Zuta Labs thought and has taken the initiative to implement.

The Zuta Mini Mobile Robotic Printer has taken to Kickstarter to raise its $400,000 goal. This will help create a mini robot printer that can fit in a bag and print 1000 pages before running out of ink. Or after the one hour battery gives out before needing a charge via USB.

The prototype prints around 1.2 pages per minute at 96 x 112 dpi but the final version will be better, says Zuta Labs. Not bad for a 300g, 10 x 11cm bot.

Pop the Mini Mobile Robotic Printer onto a blank piece of paper and it will go to work spitting words out onto the page as it scurries about on its omni-wheel system. Connected via Bluetooth the device will work with Windows, OS X, Linux, iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

The printer is capable of printing on any size of paper and can be bought by early backers for $180. The first version will print in greyscale with potential for colour versions in the future. It will be available in Mars Black or Titanium White and is made from a polycarbonate shell.