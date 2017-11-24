Get up to £20 off 3Doodler for Black Friday weekend

Creative types can save up to £20 off the 3Doodler, the 3D printing pen, this weekend from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday.

Amazon.co.uk are offering 20 per cent off all Create and Start pen sets over the BF/CM weekend for those keen to make some 3D models.

3Doodler Create will be £79.20, was £99

3Doodler Start will be £40, was £49.99

3Doodler is also offering money off on the plastics you need to create your epic 3D creations and accessories. The company is offering 50 per cent off all plastics and 50 per cent off most accessories on the site.

The 3Doodler Website (the3Doodler.com/store) will also have the following deals:

50% off all Plastics

50% off all Accessories (does not include Activity Kits, DoodleBlock Kits, Canvas Kits or Project Kits)

The pen is capable of creating 3D objects by drawing in the air and lifting the plastic to create wireframe shapes. It is a creative tool and is simple to use for anyone with artistic leanings.

The 3Doodler rocketed to fame by being one of the most backed Kickstarter projects of all time. The collective effort raised a staggering $2.34 million (£1.5 million) for manufacturer WobbleWorks, which only sought an original $30,000. It's gone on to sell over 1m devices so far.