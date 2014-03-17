Space Generator is the Minecraft-style room that can be whatever you want it to be

This award winning design could turn any room into a 3D modified space with objects that literally spring-up from the ground. In the way that Minecraft virtually lets users build by dropping blocks down, Space Generator forms creations in reality by pushing blocks up from under the ground.

The idea is to create a space that can be modified at the touch of a button. Imagine after finishing dinner at the table it is lowered into the ground to become the floor. And since it's self-cleaning, the surface wouldn't even need a wipe down.

Primarily, this design by Architime is aimed at event spaces. It could allow for seating, a stage, even a ramp to be created or removed as needed depending on the event. Thanks to a variety of surfaces, including wood, there should be a block to suit everything.

The design also shows an option to integrate LED screens into the block units allowing for notification bars or entire screens to be constructed. But since the blocks all appear to only move up and down this would, presumably, limit the screen's location – unless the LEDs were on every block.

The self-cleaning unit appears to come out of the floor before sweeping across the top of the blocks and returning back to become hidden once again. Further details include chair backs that can be angled, although how this is possible with blocks that can only go up or down isn't clear.

This is very much a concept at the moment, but it's an exciting one. And as the Red Dot Design Concept winner for 2013 it could find its way into production soon.

