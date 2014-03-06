  Kobo for Windows app comes to Windows 8 machines

Kobo has launched an electronic reading app designed for Microsoft notebooks, tablets and desktop PCs.

The Kobo for Windows app not only allows for reading on larger screens but also includes the ability to browse and buy from the Kobo eBookstore.

The Kobo for Windows app, like Kobo eReaders, allows users to bookmark pages which are synced for reading on multiple devices. Stop reading on the desktop then continue on a mobile using a different platform.

A night mode feature delivers the pages using a softer light, making it less harsh during the darker hours. And no matter how late into the wee hours you read there's little chance of running out of material as the app offers more than 4 million titles from the Kobo eBookstore.

The Kobo for Windows 8 app is available to download from the Windows Store now.