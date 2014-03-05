  Wearables given the finger: New gesture controlled Ring given go ahead

We've seen watches, glasses, necklaces, and now a wearable you can put on your finger. Called Ring, from creators Longbar, the new piece of wearable tech detects your finger movements to control anything with a wave of your digit. Its motion sensors are so accurate it can even detect letter shapes for writing messages, or ticks for confirming payments.

Beginning as a Kickstarter project, and now gaining approval to be made into a sellable product, the Bluetooth connected Ring is worn on the index finger and uses motion sensors to detect movements.

The user can set shapes to carry out tasks, like drawing a lightbulb followed by a tick to turn on a smart light. It will also work with Apple iBeacon and GPS, allowing users to make payments in shops with a simple tick gesture. We'd hope some other layers of security are involved here too.

Ring has been tested with third-party devices like the Pebble smartwatch and Google Glass and will come with an SDK for developers. The potential is huge. Imagine writing a text with your finger while driving, or signing a virtual document with your digit.

The wearer can be alerted to notifications with the LEDs or vibration function that are built into the ring. The battery is rechargeable and should last for around 1,000 gestures. There is also a mobile recharging stand in development that can offer a further five recharges while on the go.

The Ring has already smashed its $250,000 goal on Kickstarter at $472,894 with 30 days still to go at the time of writing. Pledges for the Ring at $165 are still available.

