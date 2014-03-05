  HUVr gives a 'real' hoverboard to Tony Hawk and Christopher 'Doc' Lloyd and films the results

The Hoverboard from Back to the Future has been shown off in a video that makes it look like HUVr Tech has created the real thing.

In reality this is an impressive show of VFX work from a company that either has a lot of money or some great celebrity connections. With Christopher Lloyd, who played the Doc in Back to the Future, we really do want to believe this is real. Tony Hawk making an appearance was a great touch too.

But the fact the video is so overproduced and hoverboards are still a long way off makes us soberingly understand this is a publicity stunt. There's even a moment where a person is pushing off air to propel themselves - the same mistake made in Back to the Future II when Marty is trying to outrun Biff in the tunnel. Nice touch guys.

In the making-of video even Billy Zane gives an appearance. He played one of Biff's entourage in the movie. A giveaway to the fake nature of the video is the line: "This board has more technology in it than the satellites we sent to space in 2010." If these boards had been around that long we can guarantee you Pocket-lint would have tested one by now.

The HUVr Tech website has been up since December 2013 with this statement: "What began as a summer project in 2010 at the MIT Physics Graduate Program has evolved into one of the most exciting independent products to be developed out of MIT since the high-powered lithium-ion batteries developed by Yet-Ming Chiang in 2001. Our team consists of materials science, electricity & magnetism experts who've solved an important part of one of science's mysteries: the key to antigravity."

Update: Yes, it really is made up.

So while it's all clearly made up, what it's promoting isn't clear. It says on the HUVr Tech site we can expect something in December 2014. To get that many celebrities and that level of VFX can't have been cheap. Is it a new Back to the Future film or game? Or maybe a themed skateboard from Tony Hawk? Most likely this is the kind of big-budget marketing campaign that Nike would pull off, and just in time for its Back to the Future "power laces" trainers due in 2015.

