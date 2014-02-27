  Obama announces US is building Iron Man, sort of

Barack Obama has told a White House manufacturing innovation event that America is building Iron Man.

Of course the US President was having a joke by saying it, then unsaying it, then admitting it again. All good fun but in reality America is pumping plenty of cash into developing smart armour for its soldiers.

READ: Q-Warrior heads-up display being tested in the field: Google Glass for soldiers

Smart heads-up displays and super strength exoskeletons are a reality now in the US. So when Obama said: "This has been a secret project we've been working on for sometime," he was joking, but there was some truth there too.

While we don't expect Iron Man flight suits anytime soon, military innovation is helping bring us closer to a cyborg future.

READ: TALOS military exoskeleton given go-ahead for trials: Master Chief anybody?