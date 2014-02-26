  New Nook colour device planned as Nook sales plummet

Barnes & Noble's Nook (devices and content) segment saw a decline of 50.4 per cent compared to the same period last year, but there are plans to launch a new Nook colour device in Q1 2015, the company has revealed.

Commenting on its Q3 results, Barnes & Noble reported that, with no new devices launched, there was a slide of 58.2 per cent in device and accessories sales from Q3 last year.

Content sales were down 26.5 per cent, which the company puts down to not releasing any new devices.

Nook has been struggling for some time and with these latest figures has reasserted that its aim is to "reverse the content sales decline," before confirming that a new device would be launched soon.

"We remain committed to delivering world-class reading experiences to our customers through our reading centric E Ink and colour reading devices. The Company is actively engaged in discussions with several world-class hardware partners related to device development as well as content packaging and distribution. As a result, we plan to launch a new Nook colour device in early fiscal 2015," said Michael P Huseby, CEO of Barnes & Noble.

It's not entirely clear what that device would be, whether that's a colour tablet device, or a colour ebook reader. Meanwhile in the UK, Amazon announced a limited 20 per cent sale on Kindle Fire devices to coincide with the launch of Amazon Prime Instant Video.