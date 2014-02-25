WeOn Glasses bring smart LED notifications and one-touch controls to your specs

WeOn Glasses are a new set of smart specs that deliver notifications to your eyes using Bluetooth and a multi-colour LED. A built-in button also lets users control their phone or computer.

WeOn Glasses, made by Ion Eyewear, were not even fully built at MWC. But we got a chance to see what we can expect from the stylish smartglasses.

A user can connect WeOn to an iOS or Android phone and the app will allow them to select a colour notification to fit with messaging, email, battery status, WhatsApp, Facebook and so on for as many as are needed. Using Bluetooth 4.0 LE the glasses can not only notify the user but can also control the host device.

Connect WeOn to a PC or Mac to control a presentation. Or use WeOn to work the shutter button on the phone's camera making it a remote control. Since the software is open source the possibilities are vast.

Radar is another option built into the app that allows a user to set off a noise alert in the glasses so they can be found easily. A proximity alert that notifies users if they walk away from their glasses by mistake is also available.

The glasses themselves are currently being made by the same people who make Cartier glasses. They will be available in one style initially but could have more, or even come in the arms-only form to upgrade any glasses in the future. Battery life hasn't been disclosed yet but thanks to Bluetooth 4.0 LE and so little power used in the LED we'd expect weeks on a charge at the very least.

Pricing should be comparable to a usual pair of stylish glasses and will be on sale in opticians in the UK and at Wallmart in the US. Expect to see the WeOn available in May.

